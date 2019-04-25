Ambrose pair named all-league
After combining to score 100 goals during the regular season, St. Ambrose attackers Katie Baranski and Allie Ruggiero were named to the all-Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference women's lacrosse team.
Baranski, a sophomore from Chicago Heights, Illinois, earned first-team honors after leading the Bees with 54 goals and six assists. She also has been credited with 20 ground balls and 58 draw controls.
Ruggiero, a sophomore from Chicago, was named to the second team after scoring 46 goals and recording five assists. A two-time all-conference performer, she has recorded 25 ground balls this season.
The pair rank in the top 10 in the NAIA in goals scored and led the Bees to an 8-3 overall record and a runner-up finish in the KCAC.
Bees' freshman honored
St. Ambrose defender Joseph Henderson was named a second-team all-Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference selection in men's lacrosse.
The freshman from Oregon City, Oregon, was credited with 16 ground balls and 17 turnovers in 14 games this season for a team which finished 6-9.
