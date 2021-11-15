local briefs

Iowa State, Illinois times set
Starting times for final regular-season home games for the Iowa State University and University of Illinois football teams were announced Monday.
Iowa State will host TCU at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26 in a game televised by FS1.
Illinois hosts Northwestern on Saturday, Nov. 27 with kickoff at Memorial Stadium set for 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised by the Big Ten Network.
The University of Iowa's game that week at Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 26 will start at 12:30 p.m. and be televised by BTN as previously announced.
CCAC recognizes two Bees
St. Ambrose University outside hitter Jill Kavalauskas and defensive specialist Maicee Pierce were named Monday as All-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference selections in volleyball.
Kavalauskas, a senior from Chicago, earned first-team honors for the second straight year while Pierce, a senior from Epworth, Iowa, earned second-team recognition.
The first St. Ambrose player to earn all-conference honors twice since Maddie McElroy received recognition in 2013 and 2014 in the Midwest Collegiate Conference, Kavalauskas led the Fighting Bees with 393 kills and 38 aces this season and was third on the team with 231 digs.
Pierce led a 19-12 SAU team with 454 digs, averaging 4.17 per set, the fourth-best mark in the CCAC.
Ambrose trio earns CCAC honors
St. Ambrose women's soccer players Morgan Wahlen, Taylor DeSplinter and Erin Smothers were named Monday as All-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference selections.
Wahlen, a senior midfielder from Batavia, Ill., earned first-team honors for a second straight year. She led the Fighting Bees with 16 goals, second in the CCAC, and had six assists.
A freshman forward from Geneseo, DeSplinter was named to the second team after leading SAU with eight assists and scoring six goals for a team which won the CCAC tourney.
Smothers, a senior defender from Countryside, Ill., earned all-conference recognition for a fifth straight year. She helped lead a defense which posted 10 shutouts this season. Smothers scored one goal and had four assists.
Bees' Robertson earns award
St. Ambrose University 133-pounder Matt Robertson was named Monday as the wrestler of the week in the Heart of America Athletic Conference, the first Fighting Bee to earn that honor.
The sophomore who prepped at Davenport Assumption defeated a pair of wrestlers ranked in the top three nationally in the NAIA on his way to a third-place finish at the Grand View Open.
Robertson beat second-ranked Matt Gimson of Indiana Tech 6-4 and third-ranked Carson Taylor of Grand View 10-5 during the tournament, losing only to Nebraska's Boo Dryden in the tourney semifinals.
Storm raise money for veterans
The Quad City Storm raised $21,325 for the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center through a live jersey auction Saturday.
A season-high 3,060 fans were in attendance as the Storm beat the Evansville Thunderbolts 4-1 to extend their winning streak to eight games.