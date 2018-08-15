Iowa unveils non-league slate
The University of Iowa announced its non-conference men’s basketball schedule for the coming season Wednesday, a slate that includes a tournament in New York and a game against Pittsburgh as well as matchups with instate opponents Iowa State and Northern Iowa.
The Hawkeyes will open with a home exhibition game against Guilford College on Nov. 4 with the regular season beginning Nov. 8 against UMKC.
The two games in Madison Square Garden in New York are part of the 2K Classic benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project. Iowa plays Oregon on Nov. 15 and either Connecticut or Syracuse on Nov. 16.
The Hawkeyes host Pittsburgh in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 27, play Iowa State at home on Dec. 6 and face Northern Iowa in the final Hy-Vee Classic in Des Moines on Dec. 15.
Other non-conference games (all at home) will be against Green Bay, Alabama State, Western Carolina, Savannah State and Bryant.
The 20-game Big Ten schedule will be announced at a later date.
Valley honors former Rocky coach
Bill Smith, an Olympic gold-medal winning wrestler whose career includes coaching Rock Island High School to an Illinois state team championship, was one of six individuals named Wednesday as the newest members of the Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame.
Smith won two NCAA championships in the sport for what is now known as Northern Iowa before winning gold in the 160.5-pound weight class in the 1952 Olympics.
He coached at Rock Island from 1955-57, leading the Rocks to an Illinois state team title in 1956 and to sectional championships in both 1956 and 1957.
Smith was the first Northern Iowa athlete to win an Olympic gold medal, and he donated it to the Panthers' wrestling program earlier this year prior to his death in March.
Smith was joined in this year's hall of fame class by Dolph Pulliam, a member of Drake's 1969 Final Four men's basketball team, three-time Missouri Valley MVP women's basketball player Kristi Cirone of Illinois State, basketball player and coach Joe Stowell of Bradley, basketball player Kent Williams of Southern Illinois and longtime track and field coach John McNichols of Indiana State.
CCIW leader steps down
Chris Martin, who has worked since 2002 as the first full-time commissioner in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin, announced Wednesday he will leave the position following the 2018-19 academic year.
In a statement, Martin cited a need to give more attention to health issues he has dealt with in recent years.
His tenure has seen the CCIW add Carroll as a full member in 2016, add men's and women's lacrosse as new conference sports and establish an associate member category that includes six institutions.
Martin also helped establish a football officiating alliance that includes four Division III conferences and served on several NCAA committees.
