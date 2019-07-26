Little League team wins title
The Davenport Southeast 10U All-Star Little League team beat Morningside Thursday to win the Iowa State Championship. The team rallied from a 4-0 first-inning deficit to avenge its only loss of the all-star season, going 11-1 during the season.
Storm bring back Walsh
The Quad-City Storm announced Friday they have signed defenseman Cody Walsh to their training camp roster, their 11th signing of the offseason.
Walsh, 28, played 38 games with the Storm after signing with the team in November. The Rolling Meadows, Illinois, native scored three goals and added 14 assists last season for the Storm.
Stanley on Camp list
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley was named Friday to the Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list, one of 16 quarterbacks on the 40-player list.
Presented by the Walter Camp Foundation and voted on by the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, the award is presented to the nation's most outstanding player.
Stanley passed for 2,852 yards and 26 touchdowns last season while leading Iowa to a 9-4 record. Earlier named to watch lists for the Davey O'Brien Award and the Maxwell Award, Stanley enters his senior season ninth on the Hawkeyes' career passing yards and total offense lists.
Iowa, ISU on attendance list
Both Iowa and Iowa State finished among the top 25 teams in the country in home basketball attendance last season, according to figures announced this week.
Iowa State was 15th with an average of 14,099 fans per home game while Iowa was No. 23 at 12,869. It marks the eighth straight year the Cyclones have averaged more than 14,000 per game. Syracuse was No. 1 with 21,992.
As a conference, the Big Ten led the nation in attendance for the 43rd straight season, averaging 12,691 paying customers per game.
Fighting Bee golf outing set
The Fighting Bee Golf Classic, an outing benefiting the St. Ambrose athletics department, has been scheduled for Friday, Aug. 23, at Emeis Golf Course in Davenport.
The event includes an 11 a.m. shotgun start and is followed by dinner at the Rogalski Center on the St. Ambrose campus beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m.
The cost of $150 per play, discounted to $100 for alumni in the classes of 2009-19, includes greens fees, hole events, cart rental, a box lunch, takeaway bag and dinner.
Registration is available at saubees.com.
