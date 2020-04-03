Local briefs
Rocks' Key makes college decision

Rock Island's Malachi Key announced on social media Friday he has committed to continue his basketball career at Milwaukee Area Technical College.

The 6-foot-5 Key erupted on the scene late in the season for the Rocks. He had a career-high 18 points in Rock Island's regional title win over Ottawa at LaSalle-Peru last month. After being in the starting lineup to begin the year, Key came off the bench late in the season for Rock Island.

Key averaged just more than 4 points per game for the Rocks.

