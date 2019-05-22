Braves earn league, region honors
Three members of the Black Hawk College baseball team have earned all-Arrowhead Conference honors and three Braves have been recognized as Region IV Gold Glove recipients for their defensive work..
Infielder Nick Acri, a former Pleasant Valley prep and pitcher Nick Villasenor, both sophomores, and freshman catcher Gerald Acaba has been selected by league coaches to the all-conference team.
Three members of coach Arnie Chavera's team were also named to the NJCAA Region IV Rawlings Gold Glove team.
First baseman Jake Conley, a sophomore from Durant, sophomore third baseman Nick Traystman and freshman outfielder Sean Hebreard were named to that team.
Haliburton gets U19 training camp invite
A freshman season that saw Tyrese Haliburton rise from three-star prospect to NBA draft prospect has caught the attention of USA Baskebtall.
The Iowa State sophomore has received an invitation to the training camp for Team USA’s U19 World Cup tryouts, it was announced Thursday.
“It’s crazy, a year ago this wouldn’t even have been a thought,” Haliburton, who has no previous USA Baksetball experience, said. “This wouldn’t be possible without the people by my side and it’s truly a blessing. I look forward to possibly getting the chance to represent our country.”
Team USA inclusion has become one of the highest honors for prep, college and NBA players over the last 10 years, and Haliburton’s opportunity is a significant one. Training camp begins June 15th in Colorado Springs with final rosters announced June 18th. Thirty-four players have been invited. Haliburton averaged 6.8 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals last season.
— Travis Hines, Ames Tribune
