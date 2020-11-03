local briefs

Wieskamp is on Jerry West list
University of Iowa basketball player Joe Wieskamp has been named to the preseason watch list for the Jerry West Award, which goes to the top shooting guard in NCAA Division I.
Wieskamp, a 6-foot-6 junior from Muscatine, was a semifinalist for the award last season. He is one of 20 players on the list and one of only two from the Big Ten Conference, joining Michigan’s Franz Wagner.
The list will be trimmed to 10 in February with five finalists being named in March. The winner will be announced on April 9.
Wieskamp was a third-team All-Big Ten selection last season, averaging 14.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He led the Big Ten in free throw percentage (85.6) and made his last 22 shots in a row from the line.
Another holiday hoops tourney canceled
Officials with the Macomb-Western Holiday Basketball Tournament announced on Tuesday that the 2020 edition of the annual event will be canceled because of COVID-19 and related concerns.
The state of Illinois is still not allowing gatherings of more than 50 people, which made it tough to justify having the 75th event this year.
In announcing the cancellation, tournament organizers said "the committee has exciting plans in store for the big milestone. ... Stay safe and we will see you next year."
Rockridge is the defending tournament champ. The third-seeded Rockets beat fourth-seeded Farmington 47-42 in the 2019 title game. It was Rockridge's fourth tourney title in seven years.
ISU COVID rates remain low
Iowa State University athletics officials released weekly COVID-19 testing results Tuesday, showing six positive results among 731 tests administered between Oct. 28-Nov. 1.
Four students and two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to a positivity rate of 0.82% for the week.
Since ISU began its testing program on June 8, 70 positive results have been recorded among 7,886 tests administered for a 0.89% positivity rate.
