local briefs

Cyclones add three transfers

Iowa State has signed a transfer receiver and two junior college defensive backs to its football roster.

Dimitri Stanley joins ISU from Colorado with two years of eligibility remaining. He caught 15 passes for 130 yards last fall and during his career has 70 receptions for 830 yards and four touchdowns for the Buffaloes.

Thompson, a transfer from Blinn Junior College and a former honorable mention all-state pick from Missouri City, Texas, has three seasons of eligibility after recording 43 tackles and breaking up three passes last season.

McGee is a Detroit native from Independence Community College in Missouri. A converted receiver, he recorded nine tackles and broke up one pass last season and has three years of eligibility left.

Iowa remains top mat draw

Fro the 15th straight year, the Iowa wrestling program led the nation in attendance.

The Hawkeyes averaged a record 14,905 fans at its home duals last season. Penn State ranked second with an average of 7,776 and Oklahoma State was third with an average of 4,631.

Bandits, Dragons postponed

The second game of the Quad Cities River Bandits' six-game road series against the Dayton Dragons was postponed Wednesday due to weather.

The game will be made up Thursday as part of a seven-inning doubleheader, with Game 1 scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark.

