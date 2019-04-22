Bandits' Dubin honored

Quad-Cities River Bandits pitcher Shawn Dubin was named Monday as the Midwest League pitcher of the week.

The right-hander from Allegany, New York, allowed one hit over six shutout innings in his only outing last week. He struck out seven Cedar Rapids batters on the way to his first victory of the season in the April 15 game.

A 13tth-round draft pick of the Astros last year from Georgetown (Ky.), Dubin is 1-0 with two saves on the season. He has struck out 19 batters over 12 innings while surrendering just seven hits in three appearances for the River Bandits.

Shayok named all-tourney

Iowa State senior Marial Shayok was named to the all-tournament team at the Portsmouth Invitational over the weekend.

Shayok averaged 17 points in three games in the tournament, including a 37-point performance that saw him hit 7-of-9 3-point baskets in his opening game for the Portsmouth Sports Club.

The Cyclones' Nick Weiler-Babb averaged 5.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists for his team in three games in the tourney.

CCIW selects Vikings' Moore

Augustana sophomore Trever Moore has been named as the men's lacrosse offensive player of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.

The attacker from Naperville, Illinois, combined for five goals and three assists to lead the Vikings to CCIW wins over North Central and Carroll last week.

