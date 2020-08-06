Local briefs

Q-C players earn all-star status
While the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series scheduled for this weekend was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization is recognizing seniors chosen to participate.
That includes eight players from Quad-Cities area.
Named to the Large School East team were pitchers Grayson Drezek of North Scott and Alex McAleer of Central DeWitt, infielder Max Holy of Clinton and outfielder Jack West of Davenport North and utility player Jack Young of Pleasant Valley.
The Small School East team roster included infielder Logan Callison of Durant, outfielder Talen Dengler of West Liberty and utility player Caleb Banowetz of Calamus-Wheatland.
Davenport North coach Cory Wachal was selected to be an assistant coach for the Large School East team.
Family doubled tourney Saturday
The 23rd annual Family Fun Doubles Tennis Tournament will be held Saturday beginning at 8:15 a.m. at the Augustana College tennis courts. If there is rain Saturday morning, early play will be moved to the Quad-City Tennis Club, with afternoon play returning to the Augustana courts.
It's a free tournament, with the only rule being that the entered doubles team has to be related.
The 2020 tournament is in memory of former Family Doubles finalist Dave Bush, who passed away earlier this year. Donations will be taken at the tournament and will go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
ISU, UNLV alter contract
Iowa State and UNLV have mutually agreed to delay a football game between the two schools at Jack Trice Stadium scheduled for Sept. 19 until the 2030 season.
The decision was made after the Big 12 and Mountain West conferences both altered scheduling for the upcoming season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of a home-and-home contract between the schools, the Cyclones will play at UNLV's Allegiant Stadium, also the home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 18, 2021 as initially contracted.
