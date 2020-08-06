Local briefs

Q-C players earn all-star status

While the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series scheduled for this weekend was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization is recognizing seniors chosen to participate.

That includes eight players from Quad-Cities area.

Named to the Large School East team were pitchers Grayson Drezek of North Scott and Alex McAleer of Central DeWitt, infielder Max Holy of Clinton and outfielder Jack West of Davenport North and utility player Jack Young of Pleasant Valley.

The Small School East team roster included infielder Logan Callison of Durant, outfielder Talen Dengler of West Liberty and utility player Caleb Banowetz of Calamus-Wheatland.

Davenport North coach Cory Wachal was selected to be an assistant coach for the Large School East team.

Family doubled tourney Saturday

The 23rd annual Family Fun Doubles Tennis Tournament will be held Saturday beginning at 8:15 a.m. at the Augustana College tennis courts. If there is rain Saturday morning, early play will be moved to the Quad-City Tennis Club, with afternoon play returning to the Augustana courts.