local briefs

UNI’s Berhow earns league honor

Northern Iowa’s Trae Berhow was named the Missouri Valley Conference player of the week Monday.

Berhow led the Panthers to back-to-back wins in the McLeod Center, totaling 56 points while going 21 of 26 from the field. Berhow finished with a career high 36 points against UT Martin, going 13 for 17 from the field and tying the UNI record with eight 3-pointers. He backed it up the following night against Cornell College, going 8 for 9 from the field while going 4 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Carius named player of the week

Former Pleasant Valley star Will Carius was named the Midwest Conference men's basketball player of the week.

Carius posted his third straight double-double, helping Monmouth to its first 4-0 start since 1974. The senior forward pumped in 33 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in Friday's 71-66 win over UW-Whitewater, the first Scots' win over the Wisconsin squad in program history.

Illini change season opener

Illinois announced Monday that it has changed the date for its 2020 football season opener.

The Fighting Illinois will host Illinois State on Friday, Sept. 4, one day earlier than initially scheduled. The kickoff time and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

