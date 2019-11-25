local briefs

Storm acquire Sova in trade
The Quad-City Storm acquired defenseman Joe Sova from the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Monday in exchange for future considerations.
Sova, 31, is in his ninth season of professional hockey. The Berwyn, Illinois native has played in three different leagues, including 48 games in the American Hockey League and 247 in the ECHL. He was a member of the ECHL Kelly Cup champion Florida Everblades in 2012.
In 408 career games, Sova has scored 29 goals and added 101 assists for 130 points. This season with Roanoke, Sova has one goal and three assists in 11 games.
The Storm also activated defenseman Sean Kacerosky off the 21-day injured reserve and placed forward Michael Casale on the 21-day IR with an upper body injury.
Cyclones' Joens recognized
Following a record-setting performance for Iowa State, sophomore Ashley Joens was named Monday as the women's basketball player of the week in the Big 12.
The Iowa City native averaged 28 points and 17 rebounds in a pair of victories for the Cyclones last week, an effort highlighted by a 30-point, 20-rebound performance in a win over Texas Southern which made Joens the first Iowa State player and the fourth Big 12 player since the 1999-2000 season to record a 30-20 game.
UNI’s Berhow earns league honor
Northern Iowa’s Trae Berhow was named the Missouri Valley Conference player of the week Monday.
Berhow led the Panthers to back-to-back wins in the McLeod Center, totaling 56 points while going 21 of 26 from the field. Berhow finished with a career high 36 points against UT Martin, going 13 for 17 from the field and tying the UNI record with eight 3-pointers. He backed it up the following night against Cornell College, going 8 for 9 from the field while going 4 for 4 from beyond the arc.
Carius named player of the week
Former Pleasant Valley star Will Carius was named the Midwest Conference men's basketball player of the week.
Carius posted his third straight double-double, helping Monmouth to its first 4-0 start since 1974. The senior forward pumped in 33 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in Friday's 71-66 win over UW-Whitewater, the first Scots' win over the Wisconsin squad in program history.
Illini change season opener
Illinois announced Monday that it has changed the date for its 2020 football season opener.
The Fighting Illinois will host Illinois State on Friday, Sept. 4, one day earlier than initially scheduled. The kickoff time and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.