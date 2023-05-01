Former Bandit honored

A week that began with the Quad Cities River Bandits ended with outfielder David Hollie being named the Carolina Player of the Week on Monday.

Hollie, who spent two weeks in April with Quad Cities because of injuries, was reassigned by Kansas City to its low-A Columbia affiliate last Tuesday. In the days since, Hollie went 24-for-30 at the plate, a .417 average.

His work included hitting four home runs in Columbia's doubleheader Sunday at Augusta. Hollie finished the week with eight RBI, four walks and two stolen bases.

Bees to face top seed

Making its third appearance in as many seasons, the St. Ambrose men's lacrosse team will face top-ranked Keiser in the first round of the NAIA National Invitational.

The Fighting Bees earned the automatic berth in the field NAIA national tourney by winning the Heart of America Conference tournament title with a 14-8 win over top-seeded William Penn last Saturday in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

St. Ambrose will meet Keiser on May 10 at 10 a.m. at Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park in Pensacola, Fla., in the first-round match-up. The two teams paired off in the 2021 national tourney, with the Seahawks winning 12-7 in Savannah, Ga.