Purdy makes first O'Brien cut
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy is one of 16 semifinalists for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award.
The sophomore is currently fifth nationally with an average of 344.4 yards of offense per game and leads the Big 12 with an average of 316.6 passing yards per game.
ISU's Lima is Witten semifinalist
Iowa State defensive lineman Ray Lima was named Wednesday as one of 20 semifinalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award.
The three-year-old award is presented to the college football player who demonstrates a record of leadership, courage, integrity and sportsmanship on and off the field. Three finalists will be announced in December.
Pair nominated for Broyles Award
Iowa defensive coordinator and secondary coach Phil Parker and Iowa State offensive coordinator and run game coordinator Tom Manning were named Wednesday among 41 nominees for the Broyles Award.
The award is presented to the nation's top assistant football coach.
CCIW honors for three Vikings
Three Augustana women's soccer players were named Wednesday as all-College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin selections.
The Vikings' Anna Fank, a senior back from Wheaton, Illinois, and Grace Sigler, a junior forward from Rock Island, were awarded first-team honors while goalkeeper Sydney Ion, a junior from LaCrosse, Wisconsin, was named to the second team.
Fank, a first-team all-CCIW pick the past three years, anchored a defense that allowed 0.62 goals on its way to a 10-4-3 record, while Sigler led Augustana with nine goals and 21 points.
