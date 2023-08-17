Titles on line at Davenport Speedway

Five of the six track championships are up for grabs heading into Friday's regular-season finale at Davenport Speedway.

Pit gate opens at 4 p.m., the grandstand at 5:30 p.m. and hot laps are set for 6:30 with racing on the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds dirt oval to follow.

The Sport Compacts will take part in the Ryan McDermott Memorial. The 44-lap feature will pay $ 2,004 to win. This is the highest-paying event for the 4-cylinder class at Davenport since the 4-Stock Nationals in 2015.

In the Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Model class, only two racers have a shot at the title. Andy Nezworski is going for a three-peat with an 11-point lead over Justin Kay, who seeks his fourth track championship at Davenport.

Four drivers enter the Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modified finale with title hopes. Travis Denning has a six-point lead over Charlie Mohr. Matt Werner is eight points off the lead and Chris Zogg is 18 points back. Denning, Werner and Zogg are all past champions and each has scored feature wins this season. Mohr is searching for his first in both categories.

The championship of the Koehler Electric Outlaw Street Stock division has five drivers still in the mix. Jeff Struck Jr. has a three-point lead over Nick Hixson. Struck is hunting his fourth track championship and Hixson his second. Cary Brown, Jesse Owen and Landen Chrestensen all need help to claim the title.

The largest points gap going into Friday’s races is in the Kunes Nissan IMCA Stock Car class. Kay leads Keegan Wells by 23 points.

The wild-card race of the night will be the Matzen Trucking IMCA SportMod feature. Four racers have a mathematical shot at the title, but it could be a two-man race between Todd Dykema and Justin Veloz, who trails by six points. Rayce Mullen and Trey Grimm have outside chances for the title.

Cyle Hawkins has already claimed his second QCjeeps.com Sport Compact title.

Post-season action at Davenport Speedway begins Thursday, August 24th, with the My Place Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking LLC. The three-day show features the Case Construction World of Outlaws Late Models. The Saturday night A-main will pay $30,000 to the winner. Also joining in the fun will be the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series.

Three IU and 14 ISU gymnasts named All-Americans

Three University of Iowa women's gymnasts and 14 Iowa State women's gymnasts were named to the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association Scholastic All-America Award winners.

Freshmen Gianna Masella and Kaila Vanney and junior Allison Zuhlke were the Hawkeyes' awardees.

Ana Palacios, Laura Cooke, Maya Ford, Madelyn Langkamp, Jade Vella-Wright, Loganne Basuel, Josie Bergstrom, Hannah Loyim, Rachel Wilke, Kelsey Boychuk, Madison Mantassa, Maia Parker, Sydney Saturino and Lauren Thomas all won the award for the Cyclones.

This award is given to student-athletes who maintain a 3.5 or higher GPA during any one academic year or cumulatively during their collegiate career.

Palacios won the award for an Iowa State record fifth time. Cooke, Ford, Langkamp and Vella-Wright won their fourth All-American awards. Basuel won for the third time. This is the second awards for Bergstrom, Loyim and Wilke.