Bandits' Guerrero honored

Quad Cities River Bandits pitcher Tyson Guerrero was named Monday as the pitcher of the week in the Midwest League.

The 24-year-old lefthander from Chehalis, Wash., was recognized for pitching six hitless innings in a start Wednesday against Wisconsin.

Guerrero struck out eight batters and walked one but did not factor into the decision a 2-0 loss to the Timber Rattlers.

A 12th-round pick of the Royals in the 2022 draft out of the University of Washington, Guerrero made six starts for Quad Cities last season before suffering a season-ending injury.

This season, he is 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in three appearances for the River Bandits including two starts.

Illini, Huskers under lights

The date of Illinois' home football game against Nebraska during the 2023 season has been changed.

The Fighting Illini will host the Cornhuskers on Friday, Oct. 6 at Memorial Stadium, one day earlier than originally scheduled. The starting time and television plans will be announced at a later date.