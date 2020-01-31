Local briefs

Big Ten tourney tickets available

Single-session tickets for the Big Ten women's basketball tournament will go on sale beginning at 9 a.m. today.

Iowa is defending champion for the tournament which runs March 4-8 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and tickets, with prices varying per session and seat location, can be ordered at Ticketmaster.com.

Boffeli named shootout MVP

North Scott senior Grace Boffeli was named the Dearrel Bates MVP of the IHMVCU Shootout Friday following her standout performance in leading the Lancers to a 67-51 win over Geneseo.

Boffeli, a UNI commit, scored 29 points and had 19 rebounds against the Maple Leafs. She is averaging 30.5 points and 12.3 rebounds this year for the Class 4A No. 1 Lancers.

