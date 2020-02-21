Local briefs

Iowa tipoff times finalized

Game times for the final two regular season games for the 19th-ranked Iowa women's basketball team have been set.

The Hawkeyes' home finale next Thursday against Minnesota will tip at 6:30 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and Iowa's last regular season game on March 1 at Rutgers has been set for an 11 a.m. start.

The Minnesota game will not be televised, but the game at Rutgers will air on BTN.

Ahman loaned to Kalamazoo

Quad City Storm defenseman Mathias Ahman was loaned to the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings Friday, the first ECHL stint of his career.

Ahman, 25, has four goals and 19 points in his rookie season. The Härnösand, Sweden, native is second among rookie defenseman with 19 points, trailing only teammate Ricky Kramer.

The Storm also activated Sean Kacerosky from the 21-day injured reserve. Kacerosky has played in 14 games this year, with one goal and three assists.

