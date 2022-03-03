Local briefs

Jacobson earns Valley honor

Northern Iowa basketball coach Ben Jacobson was named Thursday as the Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year, becoming the first coach in the league's 115-year history to win the honor five times.

Jacobson was recognized after leading UNI to it its fourth regular-season Missouri Valley title and its second in the last three seasons. The Panthers begin play in the conference tournament at noon on Friday.

Jacobson has 174 conference wins, trailing only Henry Iba's 187 and Dana Altman's 182 in league history.

UNI's AJ Green was named Thursday as the co-scholar athlete of the year in the conference, sharing the award with Marcus Domask of Southern Illinois.

Wroblewski earns Summit award

Alli Wroblewski, a senior on the women's track team at South Dakota, was awarded All-Summit League honors for her contributions on the Coyotes' distance medley relay.

Wroblewski, who prepped at Bettendorf High School, ran the third leg of the relay which won the first-ever conference title for South Dakota in the event, helping the team to its first-ever Summit League team championship in the conference indoor meet at Grand Forks, N.D.

SPHL's monthly honor to Bennett

Quad City Storm forward Shane Bennett was named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL player of the month for February after helping the Storm clinch their first playoff spot in franchise history.

Bennett, 28, tied for the league lead in scoring last month, scoring five goals — three game-winners — and adding 13 assists in 11 games. He also posted a plus-8 rating for the month. He tallied a point in nine out of the 11 games in February and had eight multi-point outings.

The Grand Island, N.Y., native is having a career year in his fourth professional season. He ranks third in the SPHL with 30 assists and has 20 goals for 50 points, both of which are fifth in the league.

In 113 games with the Storm, Bennett has 44 goals and 60 assists.

Woody nabs Big Ten recognition

Joey Woody, the director of track & field at the University of Iowa, was named the Big Ten Conference men's coach of the year.

Woody guided the Hawkeyes to their second straight Big Ten indoor title and fourth conference indoor or outdoor championship since 2019 last weekend. Iowa qualified a program-record nine individuals and its 1,600-meter relay for the upcoming NCAA Championships.

BPV youth baseball registration is open

Registration is open for individuals interested in participating in the Bettendorf-Pleasant Valley Youth Baseball league this season.

There are six divisions — Coach Pitch (aimed for K-3), Kid Pitch (advanced grades 2-3), Minors (grades 4-5), Majors (grades 6-7), Juniors (grades 8-9) and Seniors (ages 15 to 20).

Exact dates will be released soon for tryouts and evaluations, but individuals are encouraged to register as soon as possible. Starting sessions will take place at in late March after spring break. Practices will be conducted in April before games commence on May 2.

To register, visit https://active.leagueone.com/Olr/Pages/Welcome.aspx?ClubId=14196.

Storm sign pair

The Quad City Storm signed forward Ben Duperreault to a standard player contract and forward Connor Inger to a professional tryout agreement Thursday.

Duperreault, 25, joins the Storm after playing collegiately at the University of Regina in Regina, Sask. In 102 career games with the Cougars, the Wilcox, Sask., native scored 23 goals and added 19 assists.

Inger, 24, just completed his college career at New England College in Henniker, N.H. In 87 games, the Macomb, Mich., native scored 36 goals and added 48 assists.

