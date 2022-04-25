local briefs

Bees sweep KCAC honors

St. Ambrose University juniors Nolan Hayes and Michael Shakerin swept top player honors and Fighting Bees first-year head coach Jon Paul was named the men's lacrosse coach of the year in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Hayes, a goalie from Grayson, Ga., was named both the KCAC player of the year and defensive player of the year while Shakerin, an attacker from Lake Oswego, Ore., was named the offensive player of the year after sharing that honor a year ago.

Paul was recognized for leading St. Ambrose to a No. 1 national ranking in the coaches top-10 poll, the KCAC regular-season title and a 13-2 record that includes five wins over top-10 teams.

Hayes ranks first in the NAIA with a 70.1% save percentage and ranks in the top five in the nation in goals against and goals-against average. Shakerin led St. Ambrose with 34 goals, 25 assists and 59 points during the regular season.

The two players of the year shared KCAC first-team all-conference honors with teammates Hunter Northway and Dylan Witt. The Bees' Cole Danner, Sam Kerr, Gavin Flynn and Hayden Latham earned second-team all-league honors while Michael Keating and Dawson Dickerson received honorable mention.

Ambrose pair recognized

Maura Healy and Audrey Warner of the St. Ambrose University women's lacrosse team have earned second-team all-conference recognition in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Healy, a senior defender from Evergreen Park, Ill., was second on the team in caused turnovers and collected 28 ground balls. Warner, a junior midfielder from Schaumburg, Ill., led St. Ambrose with 41 goals and collected a career-high eight assists.

Vikings' Fricker is top rookie

Augustana freshman Alyssa Fricker was named rookie of the year in Division III of the Collegiate Water Polo Association West Division.

The Foothills Ranch, Calif., native earned first-team all conference honors in the CWPA-West after leading the Vikings with 86 goals this season. She scored 13 goals over three games to lead Augustana to a runner-up finish at the CWPA Championships last weekend.

The Vikings' Olivia Hillhouse, a freshman from Alpharetta, Ga., earned second-team all-conference honors. She finished second on the team with 31 goals.

