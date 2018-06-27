Minnesota wrestler picks Iowa
Zach Glazier, a state champion wrestler from Albert Lea, Minnesota, became the second member of the Minnesota Elite club in the past 10 days to verbally commit to the Iowa wrestling program.
Glazier's commitment follows an announcement by two-time state champion Patrick Kennedy of Kasson-Mantorville High School that he planned to join the Hawkeyes.
Projected as a 184-pound competitor in college, Glazier finished his junior season at Albert Lea with a state championship at 170 pounds and a 47-1 record. He finished second in the state as a sophomore, going 41-5.
Iowa women host scrimmage
The Iowa women's basketball team will host a public summer scrimmage on July 13 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. in the practice gym on the second floor of the arena and will be open free of charge. An autograph session will follow.
The Hawkeyes return nine letterwinners from a 24-8 team which lost to Creighton in the opening round of the NCAA tourney last season and add four newcomers to the roster.
Seven Ambrose swimmers honored
Seven members of the St. Ambrose men's and women's swimming and diving team were named Wednesday to the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America scholar all-America team.
Andrea Adam, Mallory Krpan, Alec Schanz, Jason Schuler, Maddie Seutter, Shraddha Sudhir and Kelsey Sullivan of the first-year Fighting Bees program were honored for maintaining a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and competing in the NAIA Championships.
