Local briefs

AP honors Hawkeyes, Illini
Nine members of the Iowa football team and one player from Illinois were named Tuesday by the Associated Press to its All-Big Ten team.
The Hawkeyes' Tyler Linderbaum and Riley Moss received first-team recognition. A third-year starting center, Linderbaum was one of three players on the team to receiving unanimous first-team recognition. Moss, a senior who ranks third in the Big Ten with four interceptions, was named as a first-team cornerback.
The Fighting Illini's Kerby Joseph was selected as a first-team safety by the AP. Joseph tied for the national lead with five interceptions and tied for third nationally with three fumble recoveries.
Iowa safety Dane Belton, linebacker Jack Campbell, cornerback Matt Hankins, return specialist Charlie Jones, offensive guard Kyler Schott, kicker Caleb Shudak and defensive end Zach VanValkenburg received second-team honors from the AP.
The AP named Michigan State's Mel Tucker as the Big Ten coach of the year, split offensive player of the year honors between Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III and chose Michigan end Aidan Hutchinson as its defensive player of the year.
UNI's Phyfe honored
University of Northern Iowa men's basketball redshirt junior Austin Phyfe and University of Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier have selected among the 30 NCAA Division I men's basketball candidates for the 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award.
Abbreviated for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award recognizes NCAA Division I senior student-athletes for their achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.
The field of 30 candidates will be narrowed to 10 finalists this coming February before being placed on a national ballot. Fan voting online will be combined with votes from coaches and the media to select the winner of this season's award. The winner will be announced during the 2022 NCAA Men's Final Four in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Frazier returned for his fifth season to complete his degree and is motivated to become the first in his family to graduate college.
Frazier was named to the 2021 Big Ten All-Defensive Team and is a three-time All-Big Ten honorable mention selection. He also was named to the 2018 Big Ten All-Freshman Team.
Frazier sits near the top of the Fighting Illini career leaders in multiple categories, ranking 13th in school history in scoring, fourth in made 3-pointers, and seventh in steals. He has started on the winningest Big Ten season and two-year conference run in Illinois history, and has helped lead the Illini to five straight victories and a 2-0 start in league play this year.
Phyfe has seen action in six games this season for the Panthers, averaging 8.3 points per game, as well as 4.0 rebounds a game. He also ranks 67th in program history with 812 career points.
Phyfe is a double major with studies in both elementary and middle level education, carrying a 3.66 GPA (on 4.0 scale). In his time at UNI, he has been selected to the Athletic Director's Honor Roll, as well as the Dean's List three times. Phyfe is also a two-time All-MVC and NABC selection, as well as a twice honored MVC First Team Scholar-Athlete.
Correction
Rock Island boys cross country runner Jayden Putnam's name was omitted from the All-Metro team that published in the Saturday, Dec. 4 edition.
Putnam, a sophomore, should have been included in the list of honorable mention selections.