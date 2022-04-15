Local briefs

Bees sweep CCAC honors
St. Ambrose men's and women's track and field athletes swept weekly track and field athlete of the week honors this week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Will Reemtsma and Mick Saloninas of the men's team and Annah Miller and Gabbi Butler of the women's team earned recognition with their work last weekend at the Concordia (Neb.) Invitational.
Reemtsma, a junior from Davenport Central, won the 400-meter hurdles in a time of 52.55 seconds, the second best in the NAIA so far this spring.
Saloninas had a pair of personal bests. The junior from Downers Grove, Ill., threw the shot put 57 feet, 0.75 inches, the second-longest throw this season in the NAIA, and threw the discus 153-8.
Miller, a sophomore from Manito, Ill., set a personal best in the shot put with a throw of 42-6.25 and had a discus throw of 138-3.
Butler had three top-five finishes in the meet. The sophomore from Middleton, Wis., ran on a third-place 400 relay and set personal bests in the 200 and 400.
People are also reading…
Advance tickets required at SAU event
St. Ambrose, seeded third in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference women's lacrosse tournament, will host Culver-Stockton in a quarterfinal game at 1 p.m. today at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex.
The KCAC requires that tickets be purchased online in advance of the event and tickets can be secured at kcacsports.com/tickets. No tickets will be available for purchase at the gate.