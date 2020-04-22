local briefs

Geneseo's Ford to golf for Vikings
Danny Ford, a standout athlete from Geneseo High School, has announced that he will enroll at Augustana in the fall and join coach Paul Del Vecchio’s men's golf program.
Ford was a two-time sectional qualifier and Dispatch-Argus All-Star for coach Scott Hardison’s Maple Leaf program.
As a senior, Ford averaged 83 strokes per round and placed fifth at the Western Big 6 Conference championship with a round of 79, earning first team all-conference honors. He tied for 20th at the Peoria Richwoods Regional.
Ford carried an 82-stroke average as a junior. He carded a personal-best 18-hole round of 73 to finish fourth at the Canton Invitational and tied for 15th at the Monmouth-Roseville Regional. He was an all-conference performer in the Northern Illinois Big 12.
Ford, a member of the National Honor and National Technical Honor Societies who was a three-time academic all-conference honoree, also played basketball at Geneseo. He is planning on Augustana majors in business administration and communication studies.
Walsh to bowl at Augustana
Delaney Walsh, who is currently No. 1 in the senior class at Davenport Central High School, has announced her college plans to attend Augustana where she will join coach Seth Tegtmeier’s women's bowling team.
Walsh was a two-time state qualifier and All-Mississippi Athletic Conference performer at Central.
As a senior co-captain, Walsh carried a 176.0 average and logged a personal-best 405 two-game series. She averaged 184.5 in two games at the IGHSAU Class 3A State Championships, finishing 25th individually and helping the Blue Devils to fourth place as a team. In addition to first team All-MAC honors, Walsh earned All-Metro honorable mention from the Quad City Times, as well as all-academic recognition.
Walsh averaged 169.8 as a junior and rolled a personal-best single game of 247. She was a second team All-MAC selection and an all-academic team honoree.
Walsh was also a setter for the Blue Devils' volleyball program, serving as a co-captain and earning all-academic honors. She is considering Augustana majors in occupational therapy or kinesiology.
