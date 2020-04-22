local briefs

Geneseo's Ford to golf for Vikings

Danny Ford, a standout athlete from Geneseo High School, has announced that he will enroll at Augustana in the fall and join coach Paul Del Vecchio’s men's golf program.

Ford was a two-time sectional qualifier and Dispatch-Argus All-Star for coach Scott Hardison’s Maple Leaf program.

As a senior, Ford averaged 83 strokes per round and placed fifth at the Western Big 6 Conference championship with a round of 79, earning first team all-conference honors. He tied for 20th at the Peoria Richwoods Regional.

Ford carried an 82-stroke average as a junior. He carded a personal-best 18-hole round of 73 to finish fourth at the Canton Invitational and tied for 15th at the Monmouth-Roseville Regional. He was an all-conference performer in the Northern Illinois Big 12.

Ford, a member of the National Honor and National Technical Honor Societies who was a three-time academic all-conference honoree, also played basketball at Geneseo. He is planning on Augustana majors in business administration and communication studies.

