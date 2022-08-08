local briefs

Kids at Kinnick finalized

The starting time for the University of Iowa football program's Kids at Kinnick open practice has been set for noon on Saturday.

Gates will open to the public at 11 a.m., one hour after pre-practice activities begin on the Krause Family Plaza on the sound side of Kinnick Stadium.

The practice is open to all fans free of charge, with free parking available on hard-surfaced lots surrounding the stadium. Normal fees in nearby parking ramps will remain in effect.

Kinnick Stadium's clear-bag policy will be observed and the stadium's cashless concession stands will be open, accepting only debit or credit cards.

World fastpitch tourney comes to Moline

The 76th annual International Softball Congress World Fastpitch Softball Tournament begins this weekend at the Greenvalley Sports Complex in Moline.

The world's top 34 ISC teams will begin competing for the championship at 4 p.m. Saturday. Tournament play continues all of next week at Greenvalley, with the championship game slated for Saturday, Aug. 20. The Walcott Merchants and Walcott Lampliter are among the teams in the field.

In conjunction with the World Tournament, ISC hosts a Legends Championship at Greenvalley Sports Complex on Aug. 18-20, with 15 additional teams not eligible to play in the World Tournament, including Lampliter Legends from Blue Grass.

Tickets and passes will be sold on-site, with cash and credit card accepted. A weekly pass is $50 for adults. Daily admission is $10 for adults, with individuals under 14 free.

This will be the 16th time the Quad-Cities region has hosted the ISC World Tournament, including a year ago in Eldridge.