Hawkeye wrestlers compete

Hawkeye Wrestling Club member Austin DeSanto and Iowa senior Tony Casssioppi will compete in the 2023 Senior World Team Trials Challenge on Sunday in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The pair are competing for two of three remaining roster vacancies for the Final X men's freestyle team.

DeSanto enters Sunday's competition as the top seed at 61 kilograms after finishing as the runner-up at the U.S. Open Championships last month in Las Vegas. Seth Gross, Daton Fix, Nahshon Garrett, Nelson Tomasello, Joe Colon and Aden Valencia are in DeSanto's weight class.

Cassioppi, a U23 World champion, is the seventh seed at 125 kilograms. The field includes Nick Gwiazdowski, Mason Parris, Wyatt Hendrickson, Dominique Bradley, Ty Walz and Demertius Thomas.

Braves head to nationals

Led by all-Arrowhead Conference selections Luke Lofgren, Mason Steinert and Sam Spurgetis, the men's golf team from Black Hawk College will compete in the NJCAA Division II Men's Golf Championship next week.

Making their 34th appearance in the national tourney field, coach Shayne Shepherd's Braves will be one of 22 teams in the field for the three-day, 54-hole tournament that begins Monday at Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Ind.