Iowa team to battle for LLWS spot
The Iowa representative will face off with a team from North Dakota this morning in the finals of the Little League Midwest Regional after defeating Minnesota 6-2 on Friday.
The regional champion advances to the Little League World Series.
North Dakota handed the Grandview Little League team from Des Moines a 4-1 loss in the Iowa team's first game of the regional. Grandview rebounded to win three straight to get another shot at North Dakota, which is still unbeaten on the tournament.
QCAASA to host wheelchair tennis event
The QCA Adaptive Sports Association is hosting its sixth annual wheelchair tennis tournament this weekend at Bettendorf Middle School (2030 Middle Road). The event is sanctioned by the United States Tennis Association.
Competition started Friday night. It continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and concludes with the championship match and trophy ceremony from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
As of Thursday, the tournament was still looking for volunteer ball runners for Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, contact Abel Vazquez at abelvazquez5@yahoo.com.
Panthers' Neal honored
Northern Iowa linebacker Rickey Neal was named as a second-team preseason all-American on Friday on the Phil Steele Football Championship Subdivision preseason all-American team.
Neal started 10 games last season as a defensive end, leading the Missouri Valley Football Conference with 9.5 sacks among 51 tackles including 15 for a loss. He also forced and recovered two fumbles.
The Racine, Wisconsin, native was previously named as a third-team preseason all-American on the STATS FCS preseason all-American team.
Iowa women set early games
The Iowa women's basketball team will face three opponents who played in the 2018 NCAA tournament during the nonconference portion of their schedule, all on the road.
The Hawkeyes announced their 11-game nonconference schedule Thursday, including road dates against NCAA participants Western Kentucky on Nov. 13, Notre Dame on Nov. 29 and Drake on Dec. 21.
Iowa's home schedule opens on Nov. 9 against Oral Roberts and includes games on Dec. 5 against Iowa State and Dec. 16 against Northern Iowa. The Hawkeyes also face North Carolina Central on Nov. 17, Robert Morris on Dec. 2 and IUPUI on Dec. 8 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in addition to a Nov. 6 exhibition against Dakota Wesleyan.
