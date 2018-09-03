Illini's Hansen earns Big Ten honors
Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen shared Big Ten defensive player of the week honors announced Monday.
The sophomore from Tarpon Springs, Florida, tied an Illinois school record with six tackles for a loss in the Fighting Illini's season-opening win over Kent State, part of career-high 15 tackle performance that included 10 solo stops.
Hansen nearly tripled his career total for tackles, entering the game with eight career stops.
He shared the award with Maryland defensive back Antoine Brooks. Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins was named by the Big Ten as the league's offensive player of the week.
