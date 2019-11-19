Iowa wrestling huddle planned
The National I-Club is sponsoring a Hawkeye Huddle for Iowa wrestling fans prior to Sunday's 2 p.m. dual at Iowa State.
The event is scheduled to run from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Jethro's BBQ Steak 'n Chop, 1301 Buckeye Drive in Ames. The event will include snacks, cash food and refreshments, door prizes and a Hawkeye DJ. The Hawkeye Huddle is open the public free of charge.
Four Bees earn CCAC honors
Four members of the St. Ambrose women's soccer team have been named to the all-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference teams.
Seniors Rachel Jennings and Katie Reitz earned first-team recognition, while junior Erin Smothers and freshman Brittny White were awarded second-team honors.
Jennings, a defender from Davenport Assumption, earned first-team honors for the second straight year while anchoring the Bees' defense. She also scored two goals.
Reitz, a forward from West Chicago, Illinois, led St. Ambrose with seven goals and 18 points and was second on the team with four assists.
Smothers, a forward from LaGrange, Illinois, had six goals and five assists and White, a goalkeeper from Coal City, Illinois, averaged 3.71 saves per game.
Koerner earns all-CCAC award
Jenny Koerner, an outside hitter on the St. Ambrose women's volleyball team, has been named as a second-team all-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference selection.
The sophomore from Shorewood, Illinois, led the Fighting Bees with 356 kills and was credited with 136 digs, 15 blocks and eight aces.
Vikings line nabs honor
The Augustana offensive line was named to D3football.com's team of the week Tuesday.
The Vikings rushed for 349 yards, part of a season-best 568 total yards in a 51-36 win over Carthage. Augustana didn't allow a sack in the game.
The line was made up of seniors Matt McKay, from Chicago, Chaz Williams, from Princeton Illinois, Andrew Anderson from Marengo, Illinois and Tommy Simon from Chicago, as well as freshman Daniel Skold from Plainfield, Illinois.
