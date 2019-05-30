Hawkeyes' Kriener on tour team
Iowa senior Ryan Kriener will represent the Hawkeye basketball program on the USA East Coast basketball team that will play three exhibition games in Athens, Greece, next month.
Kriener was named to an 11-player roster for the team, which will compete against the Greek National Team and professional club teams from Greece and the Philippines during a trip that runs from June 9-16.
The team is coached by Adrian Autry of Syracuse, and this marks the seventh year that a Hawkeye player has participated. Iowa was last represented in 2016 when Nicholas Baer competed.
The 6-foot-9 Kriener averaged 5.7 points and three rebounds per game last season for Iowa.
Iowa's Doocy honored
Iowa softball pitcher Allison Doocy was named Thursday as a second-team all-Midwest Region selection by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
The junior struck out 195 batters over 187 innings of work last season for the Hawkeyes.
A-W football coach leaves for Arizona
Annawan-Wethersfield football coach Brandon Johnston has resigned to accept an administrative position at Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona.
In his 10 seasons leading the Titans, they made the Illinois state playoffs every year and advanced to the semifinals on two separate occasions.
Athletic director Jeff Parsons said an internal search process is underway to replace Johnston. An announcement could transpire at the school's June Board of Education meeting.
Bees' Minder recognized
Peyton Minder, a senior on the St. Ambrose baseball team, is one of 439 players from across the country named as a Daktronics NAIA Scholar Athlete in the sport.
Recognized for maintaining a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher and being a junior academically, the infielder from New Berlin, Illinois, is a management major at St. Ambrose.
