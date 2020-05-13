local briefs

Davenport Speedway opens Friday
The Davenport Speedway will hold its first race of the season Friday night. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, fans won't be allowed at the track and limited individuals will be permitted in the pit area.
The race can be viewed at doneright.tv. The link will be made available Thursday, with the broadcast taking place around 6 p.m. Friday.
Competition will be conducted on the quarter-mile dirt oval in the regular IMCA classes — Late Models, Modifieds and SportsMods along with Street Stocks and Sport Compacts.
For more information, contact the Davenport Speedway-K Promotions.
Dosunmu earns Illini award
Illinois men's basketball player Ayo Dosunmu has been selected as the recipient of Dike Eddleman Male Athlete of the Year Award, the top individual honor presented to a Fighting Illini athlete annually.
The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard from Chicago started in all 30 games he played for Illinois during its 21-10 season, averaging 16.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in addition to dishing out 100 assists and recording 25 steals.
He is the 18th men's basketball player to be named as the Fighting Illini's athlete of the year, but is just the third in the last 50 years and the first since Deron Williams won the award in 2005.
In receiving the honor, Dosunmu will now be Illinois' nominee for Big Ten athlete of the year recognition.
ISU finalizes virtual tour
Iowa State has finalized plans for its virtual Cyclone Tailgate Tour event, scheduled for next Wednesday beginning at 5 p.m.
With the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the scheduled six-day, 12-stop tour, ISU will bring its coaches into the living rooms of fans, offering a family-friendly free event that will include an activity opportunity for children.
The event will also feature interviews with director of athletics Jamie Pollard, football coach Matt Campbell, men's basketball coach Steve Prohm, women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly, volleyball coach Christy Johnson-Lynch and wrestling coach Kevin Dresser.
Fans can access the event at cyclones.com, the Iowa State athletics Facebook page, on Twitter or on Mediacom's Cyclones.tv channel.
IGHSAU honors Casey
Morgan Casey, a former track and field athlete at Northeast, has been named by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union as one of three inductees into the organization's track and field hall of fame.
Casey was an eight-time state champion for Northeast, competing for the Rebels from 2006-10. Her time of 4 minutes, 31.77 seconds in the 1,500-meter run still ranks eighth on Iowa's all-time list.
She won a pair of state titles in the 1,500 and 3,000 and was a state champion in the 800 and distance medley relay in addition to winning a pair of Iowa Class 2A state cross country championships.
Casey went on to compete in track and cross country at Iowa State, where she earned all-Big 12 honors in the 3,000 steeplechase, the 1,600, the 3,000 and the distance medley.
The 2020 induction class, which also includes Taylor Twedt of West Fork and Ellen Dougherty of Sioux City East, will be formally inducted at the 2021 state track and field meet.
Midland senior honored
Brennah Ricketts, a senior at Midland, has been named as the 2020 recipient of the Robert B. Smiley Scholarship, named after the longtime associate director of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and selected by the Smiley family.
Ricketts has earned 11 varsity letters while competing in golf, softball, volleyball, track and cheerleading at Midland.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!