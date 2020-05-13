local briefs

Davenport Speedway opens Friday

The Davenport Speedway will hold its first race of the season Friday night. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, fans won't be allowed at the track and limited individuals will be permitted in the pit area.

The race can be viewed at doneright.tv. The link will be made available Thursday, with the broadcast taking place around 6 p.m. Friday.

Competition will be conducted on the quarter-mile dirt oval in the regular IMCA classes — Late Models, Modifieds and SportsMods along with Street Stocks and Sport Compacts.

For more information, contact the Davenport Speedway-K Promotions.

Dosunmu earns Illini award

Illinois men's basketball player Ayo Dosunmu has been selected as the recipient of Dike Eddleman Male Athlete of the Year Award, the top individual honor presented to a Fighting Illini athlete annually.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard from Chicago started in all 30 games he played for Illinois during its 21-10 season, averaging 16.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in addition to dishing out 100 assists and recording 25 steals.