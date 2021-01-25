local briefs

Wheeler earns coaching honor
Pleasant Valley High School's Kenny Wheeler has been named the 2019-20 Iowa girls track and field coach of the year and the National Federation of State High School Associations Central Section coach of the year, which includes Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan.
Wheeler has been involved with PV's track and field program since 2008. During that time, he has guided PV athletes to school records in eight running events and coached four different 400-meter hurdlers to top 25 all-time status in Iowa high school history and four individual state champions in the event.
Under the direction of Wheeler, PV was the Iowa Class 4A state team runner-up in 2013 and 2016 along with claiming a state championship in 2015. The Spartans also have won 10 Mississippi Athletic Conference titles since 2009.
Iowa women makeup set
A makeup date has been set for one of the three Big Ten road games the Iowa women's basketball team has had postponed this season.
The Hawkeyes will play at Ohio State on Feb. 4, making up a game originally scheduled for Dec. 19 but postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Buckeyes' program. No start time has been set for the game, but it will be televised by the Big Ten Network.
Tipoff times also have been set for Iowa's next two games. Thursday's home game with Northwestern will start at 5 p.m. and will be televised by BTN while Sunday's game at Minnesota is set for 4 p.m.
Iowa-Illinois dual altered
Following the postponement of a dual against second-ranked Michigan because of COVID-19 issues, the starting time for the top-ranked Iowa wrestling team's dual Sunday against 10th-ranked Illinois has been changed.
The Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini will now wrestle at 11 a.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, four hours earlier than originally scheduled.
Hawkeye COVID rate drops
Iowa athletics reported three positive COVID-19 PCR tests among the 352 tests it administered to athletes, coaches and staff members between Jan. 18-24.
The weekly positivity rate dropped to 0.8%, pushing Iowa's overall positivity rate in the 14,098 tests administered since testing began on May 29 to 2.7%.
Iowa's weekly results do not include results of daily rapid antigen surveillance testing. Results of any positive daily tests are confirmed through a PCR test and reflected in the weekly results.
Dosunmu named to Cousy list
Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu has been named one of the top 10 candidates for the 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.
Dosunmu leads the Fighting Illini in scoring and is one of two players in the nation averaging at least 20 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He is currently eighth in the NCAA in scoring at 21.7 points per game .
One other Big Ten player, Minnesota's Marcus Carr, also made the list.
The list will be trimmed to five finalists in late February, with the winner being named April 9.
Historic ranking for Iowa track
The Iowa men's track and field program is ranked ninth in the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association preseason poll. The preseason ranking is the highest ever for the Hawkeye program.