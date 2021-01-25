local briefs

Wheeler earns coaching honor

Pleasant Valley High School's Kenny Wheeler has been named the 2019-20 Iowa girls track and field coach of the year and the National Federation of State High School Associations Central Section coach of the year, which includes Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan.

Wheeler has been involved with PV's track and field program since 2008. During that time, he has guided PV athletes to school records in eight running events and coached four different 400-meter hurdlers to top 25 all-time status in Iowa high school history and four individual state champions in the event.

Under the direction of Wheeler, PV was the Iowa Class 4A state team runner-up in 2013 and 2016 along with claiming a state championship in 2015. The Spartans also have won 10 Mississippi Athletic Conference titles since 2009.

Iowa women makeup set

A makeup date has been set for one of the three Big Ten road games the Iowa women's basketball team has had postponed this season.