Local briefs

Hawkeyes, Cyclones earn AP honors
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Iowa State running back Breece Hall were named Monday as first-team All-Americans by the Associated Press.
Linderbaum, who won the Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center, became the 28th Hawkeye to earn consensus All-American honors when he was selected by the AP to its first team, following first-team recognition last week from Walter Camp Foundation and the Football Writers Association of America.
Hall is the only repeat first-team selection from 2020 to earn first-team honors from the AP this season. He leads the Big 12 and ranks fifth nationally with an average of 122.7 yards per game.
Iowa's Riley Moss and Caleb Shudak and Iowa State's Will McDonald IV were awarded third-team All-American honors.
Moss, a senior cornerback, ranks 11th nationally with four interceptions while Shudak, a senior kicker, connected on 23-of-27 field goals and all 34 of his PAT attempts this season and McDonald is a junior end who led the Big 12 with 11.5 sacks and tied a school record by forcing four fumbles.
Q-C alums named All-Americans
Three Quad-City area natives who play football for a Grand View that will compete for a national title this weekend were named Monday by the American Football Coaches Association to its NAIA All-American team.
Kicker Nathan Hamilton, a junior who prepped at Pleasant Valley, received first-team honors after converting on 18-of-23 field goals and 63-of-65 PAT attempts.
Defensive back Cole Rollinger, a senior from North Scott, was awarded second-team recognition after recording 62 tackles in 14 games and quarterback Johnny Sullivan, a senior from Clinton, earned honorable mention after averaging 216.2 passing yards per game, completing 62 percent of his passes.
Storm trade for defenseman
The Quad City Storm acquired defenseman Evan Gorman from the Huntsville Havoc Sunday for future considerations.
Gorman, 23, played seven games with the Havoc, tallying two assists. In his rookie season, the Grand Forks, British Columbia native also played six games with the Watertown Wolves of the PFHL, tallying five assists.
ISU's Brockington honored
Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington was named the Big 12 Conference men's basketball newcomer of the week after averaging 19.0 points and 8.5 rebounds last week in wins over Iowa and Jackson State.
Brockington shot 65.2% from the field and connected on 3 of 5 3-point attempts, all of those coming in the Cy-Hawk Series win over Iowa.
The Philadelphia, Pa., native was unstoppable against the Hawkeyes, connecting on 11 of 14 shots from the field and 4 for 6 at the free-throw line to finish with 29 points. Brockington also pulled down 10 boards against Iowa to post his fourth double-double of the season.
Brockington followed that performance with nine points and seven rebounds in the 11th-ranked Cyclones’ win against Jackson State that moved their record to 10-0.