Duncan joins Hawkeye coaching staff
Former North Scott standout and Pleasant Valley softball coach Lori Duncan has been added to the University of Iowa coaching staff as a volunteer assistant.
Duncan joins the Hawkeyes after spending 10 years as the head coach at PV. She took the Spartans to the state tournament five times, including a runner-up finish in her final season in 2016.
Prior to PV, Duncan spent four years as an assistant coach at Louisiana State University under NFCA Hall of Famer Yvette Girouard, where she won three SEC conference titles, one NCAA regional championship, and made two NCAA Women's College World Series appearances.
Duncan played softball at University of Southwestern Louisiana. She was a two-time team captain and first team All-Region shortstop in 1997 and 1998.
