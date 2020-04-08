local briefs

Wriedt named all-American

Wyatt Wriedt, a redshirt freshman on the Loras College wrestling team, has been named as a second-team NCAA Division III all-American by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.

A transfer from Nebraska who prepped at North Scott, Wriedt finished the season with a 21-10 record that included nine pins and one major decision.

Bradford is all-American

Paige Bradford, a Davenport North graduate who completed her sophomore season on the women's basketball team at Kirkwood Community College last month, has been awarded all-American honors by the National Junior College Athletic Association.

The 6-foot post player earned second-team recognition after leading the Eagles to a 29-4 record with averages of 14.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. She also finished the season with the second-highest field goal percentage among NJCAA Division II players at 61.5%.

Falcons' Winston picks Sauk

Jamal Winston, a 6-foot-3 guard on the Davenport West boys basketball team, has signed a letter of intent to continue his career with Sauk Valley Community College.