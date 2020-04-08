local briefs

Wriedt named all-American
Wyatt Wriedt, a redshirt freshman on the Loras College wrestling team, has been named as a second-team NCAA Division III all-American by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
A transfer from Nebraska who prepped at North Scott, Wriedt finished the season with a 21-10 record that included nine pins and one major decision.
Bradford is all-American
Paige Bradford, a Davenport North graduate who completed her sophomore season on the women's basketball team at Kirkwood Community College last month, has been awarded all-American honors by the National Junior College Athletic Association.
The 6-foot post player earned second-team recognition after leading the Eagles to a 29-4 record with averages of 14.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. She also finished the season with the second-highest field goal percentage among NJCAA Division II players at 61.5%.
Falcons' Winston picks Sauk
Jamal Winston, a 6-foot-3 guard on the Davenport West boys basketball team, has signed a letter of intent to continue his career with Sauk Valley Community College.
Winston led coach David Robinson's team with a scoring average of 17.2 points per game and was also the Falcons' leader with an average of 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.
Augustana swimmers honored
Adam Smith has been named as the most valuable performer on the Augustana men's swimming and diving team for the 2019-20 season.
The senior from Palatine, Ill., native recorded program top-10 times in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle during the recently completed season and swimming in all five relays for the Vikings.
Junior Jeremy Wolfe was recognized as Augustana's top relay performer and joined junior Jacob Huffer in being selected as captains for the 2020-21 season.
Coach Dan Lloyd also recognized freshman Isaiah Valentine as the team's Academic Excellence Award recipient.
