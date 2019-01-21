Eighth honor for Gustafson
For the eighth time this season, Iowa senior Megan Gustafson has been named as the Big Ten women's basketball player of the week.
The honor is the 18th of her career, one shy of the Big Ten standard of 19 set by Jantel Lavender of Ohio State.
Gustafson averaged 27.3 points, 13.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 74 percent from the field in three Iowa wins last week. She added to her collection of NCAA-leading 17 double-doubles this season in each game the Hawkeyes played, including wins at Minnesota and Illinois and at home against Michigan.
Cyclones' Joens recognized
Ashley Joens, a guard on the Iowa State women's basketball team, was named Monday as the Big 12 freshman of the week.
The Iowa City High graduate shared the award with Christianna Carr of Kansas State after leading the Cyclones with a team-high 25 points on 8-of-13 shooting in a 104-78 win over Oklahoma.
Toporowski receives ranking
Bettendorf's Luke Toporowski is ranked 82nd among North American skaters in the NHL Central Scouting midterm grades released Monday. Toporowski's grade lands him in the third round of prospects ranked by the scouting service.
Toporowski, 17, is the son of former Quad-City Mallard Kerry Toporowski. He has scored 13 goals and added 19 assists for 32 points in 42 games with the Western Hockey League's Spokane Chiefs this season.
In his junior hockey career, Toporowski has scored 23 goals and added 32 assists for 55 points in 103 games.
QCMUA meeting slated for Sunday
The first Quint-Cities Metro Umpires Association (QCMUA) meeting for 2019 will be Sunday from noon-2 p.m. at the Moline Township Hall, 620 18th Street, Moline. Registration will be from 11 a.m.-noon.
Anyone interested in umpiring USA softball during the upcoming season is urged to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.