local briefs

Bandits' Cosby recognized
Quad Cities River Bandits pitcher Christian Cosby was named Monday as the pitcher of the week in the High A Central League.
The righthander was recognized for throwing six scoreless innings in the River Bandits' 4-0 win at Cedar Rapids last Wednesday. Cosby allowed just two hits and did not walk a batter while striking out six in his longest outing of the season. He combined with Will Klein and Kasey Kalich on a three-hit shutout.
A 14th-round draft pick of the Royals in 2018 from Chapman University, Cosby is 4-3 in 18 appearances, including eight starts, since joining the River Bandits in early June from low-A Columbia.
Cosby is the second River Bandit to earn pitcher of the week honors in the High A Central League this season. Zach Haake was recognized in June for his work in a combined no-hitter.
Following a 6-4 win at Cedar Rapids on Sunday, a game decided on a two-run single in the top of the ninth inning by John Rave, Quad Cities (70-36) opens a six-game series against Peoria tonight at Modern Woodmen Park.