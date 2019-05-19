Joens is World Cup alternate
Iowa State sophomore Ashley Joens was named Sunday as an alternate for the 2019 USA Women's U19 World Cup team.
Joens was among 30 athletes who participated at trials in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend for the 12-member team that will compete July 20-28 in Bangkok, Thailand.
The Iowa City native was also an alternate for last year's U18 team but was called up and captained the team which won a gold medal in the U18 FIBA Americas Women's Championships while averaging 10.7 points.
In her freshman season at ISU, Joens averaged 11.7 points and 5 rebounds for the Cyclones.
Caitlin Clark, a senior next fall at West Des Moines Dowling, is among the 12 players named to the team that will be coached by Louisville coach Jeff Walz.
Black Hawk falls to Madison
Black Hawk College's baseball season came to an end with a 9-0 loss to top-seeded Madison College in the finals of the NJCAA Region IV baseball tournament.
Madison advances to the junior college World Series with the win.
Black Hawk, which entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed, fell 8-7 to McHenry on Friday but rallied back, beating Moraine Valley 12-2 and McHenry 13-9 in 10 innings to reach the championship game.
In the game against McHenry, Black Hawk scored one run in the eighth inning and two in the ninth to tie the game and send it to extra innings.
Jake Conley had four hits for Black Hawk while Nick Traystman added three doubles and four RBIs to help the team reach the final.
With the loss to Madison, Black Hawk finishes the season 25-20.
