Local briefs

Schmit among national entries

Bettendorf's Ella Schmit is among five future University of Iowa women's wrestlers who will compete at the USMC Women's National Championships beginning Friday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Nyla Valencia, Nanea Estrella, Bella Mir and Reese Larramendy will join Schmit in competition. Schmit is in the U20 bracket, which begins with preliminary rounds Friday leading up to best-of-three championship matches and placing matches at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

The event is a qualifier for the 2022 U20 Pan American and World teams, with competition in those events scheduled for later this summer in Soifa, Bulgaria, and Oaxtepac, Mexico, respectively.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0