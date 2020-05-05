Local briefs
Local briefs

Iowa tickets on sale

Iowa student season tickets for the 2020 football season and the 2020-21 men's basketball season are now on sale.

Students can purchase season tickets for seven scheduled home football games for $150 and men's basketball season tickets are priced at $75.

All students enrolled at Iowa for the fall semester can purchase tickets at hawkeyesports.com/studenttickets by logging into their personal accounts and then selecting their ticket options.

A block of tickets will be held for incoming Iowa students, and they will have access to season tickets beginning Wednesday, May 20.

Roughly 8,000 student season tickets are available for the football season and approximately 1,800 student season tickets are available for men's basketball.

Single-game tickets for students, if available, will go on sale at a later date.

The Iowa football home schedule includes games against Northern Iowa, Iowa State, Northern Illinois, Michigan State, Northwestern, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

The Iowa basketball schedule will be finalized later this summer.

