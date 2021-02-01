local briefs

Sargent is Hula Bowl MVP

Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent was named the most valuable offensive player for his team in the Hula Bowl on Sunday night.

Sargent played for Team 'Aina in the college all-star game, rushing for 61 yards on six carries and catching one pass for an 18-yard gain.

Team 'Aina, which included Hawkeye teammate Jack Heflin on the defensive line, lost the game, 15-13.

Czinano, Clark sweep honors

Iowa women's basketball players Monika Czinano and Caitlin Clark swept weekly Big Ten honors announced on Monday.

Czinano was named the Big Ten player of the week for the first time in her career after averaging 28.5 points and eight rebounds as the Hawkeyes split games against Northwestern and Minnesota. She shot 84.8 percent for the week, hitting 28-of-33 shots, and currently leads the nation with a 70.1-percent touch from the field.

Clark was selected as the Big Ten freshman of the week for the eighth time in the 10 weeks the award has been presented this season. Clark averaged 22.5 points and 9.5 assists in Iowa's two games last week.

ISU's Feuerbach recognized