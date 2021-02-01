local briefs

Sargent is Hula Bowl MVP
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent was named the most valuable offensive player for his team in the Hula Bowl on Sunday night.
Sargent played for Team 'Aina in the college all-star game, rushing for 61 yards on six carries and catching one pass for an 18-yard gain.
Team 'Aina, which included Hawkeye teammate Jack Heflin on the defensive line, lost the game, 15-13.
Czinano, Clark sweep honors
Iowa women's basketball players Monika Czinano and Caitlin Clark swept weekly Big Ten honors announced on Monday.
Czinano was named the Big Ten player of the week for the first time in her career after averaging 28.5 points and eight rebounds as the Hawkeyes split games against Northwestern and Minnesota. She shot 84.8 percent for the week, hitting 28-of-33 shots, and currently leads the nation with a 70.1-percent touch from the field.
Clark was selected as the Big Ten freshman of the week for the eighth time in the 10 weeks the award has been presented this season. Clark averaged 22.5 points and 9.5 assists in Iowa's two games last week.
ISU's Feuerbach recognized
Iowa State guard Kylie Feuerbach earned her first Big 12 women's basketball freshman of the week honor on Monday.
Feuerbach scored 15 points in a game Sunday against Baylor and averaged 3.5 rebounds, two assists and 1.5 steals in a pair of games last week for the Cyclones.
Hawkeye COVID numbers fall
Iowa athletics saw its COVID-19 PCR test results remain below one percent for a second straight week, with four positive results among 512 tests administered to student-athletes, coaches and staff members.
The weekly positivity rate of 0.78% moved Iowa's overall testing rate downward as well. Since testing began on May 29, Iowa has had 386 positive tests, 14,223 negative tests and one inconclusive results, a 2.6% positivity rate.