local briefs

Iowa's Duncan on Groza list

Iowa kicker Keith Duncan is one of two returning finalists from 2019 to earn a spot on the preseason watch list for the 2020 Lou Groza Award, presented annually to the top place kicker in college football.

The Hawkeye senior led the nation a year ago with 29 field goals to establish an Iowa and Big Ten single-season record.

Duncan's was 14 of 17 on field goal tries from 40 yards or more and 12 of 13 in field goal attempts in road games.

Trio of Hawkeyes honored

Iowa basketball players Michael Baer, Connor McCaffery and Jack Nunge have been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court for the 2019-2020 season.

In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must be an upperclassman academically and maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher.

McCaffery started all 31 games last season and led the country in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.6). He was named Iowa’s male Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree and was first team academic all-district and all-Big Ten. Nunge averaged 6.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in five contests before suffering a season-ending ACL injury. Baer, from Bettendorf, is a two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0