local briefs

Clark, Joens on Naismith team

University of Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark and Iowa State University junior Ashley Joens were named Tuesday to the 30-player Naismith Trophy Midseason Team selected by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Clark ranks fourth nationally with an average of 25.9 points per game and is fifth in the country with 103 assists through 15 games for the Hawkeyes.

Joens averages 23.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for the Cyclones, ranking eighth nationally and first in the Big 12 Conference in scoring.

The team includes 30 players from 26 programs representing seven conferences. Clark is one of six Big Ten players on the team and joins Connecticut's Paige Bueckers as the only freshmen recognized.

Cassioppi shares Big Ten honor

University of Iowa sophomore Tony Cassioppi was named Tuesday as the Big Ten Conference's co-wrestler of the week.

The Hawkeye 285-pounder recorded two pins in Iowa's double-dual sweep of Purdue and Ohio State on Sunday.

Ranked third nationally, Cassioppi pinned the Boilermakers' Dorian Keys in 2 minutes, 15 seconds and the Buckeyes' 10th-ranked Tate Orndorff in 4:52.