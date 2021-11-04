Local briefs

Iowa, ISU kickers Groza semifinalists
Kickers Caleb Shudak of Iowa and Andew Mevis of Iowa State were named Thursday as semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award, presented annually to the top kicker in college football.
Shudak, a senior from Council Bluffs, Iowa, has been successful on 11-of-13 field goals and all 24 of his PAT kicks for the Hawkeyes. The first-year starter has connected on 5-of-6 tries from 40 yards or more with a long of 51 yards.
Mevis is a senior from Warsaw, Ind., who had connected on 12-of-14 field goal attempts and all 17 of his PAT kicks for the Cyclones. He has hit 8-of-10 field goals from 40 yards or longer with a long of 54 yards.
SE Polk wrestler picks Hawkeyes
Joel Jesuroga, a Southeast Polk wrestler who won the Iowa Class 3A state championship at 145 pounds last season, will follow his younger brother to the Iowa wrestling program.
Jesuroga announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Thursday, joining a recruiting class that now numbers 10 wrestlers, including eight in-state prospects. He finished his junior season with the Rams with a 31-0 record.
His verbal commitment to sign with Iowa later this month follows one by his brother, Nathanael, a Southeast Polk junior who won the 3A state title at 113 pounds last season and is part of the Hawkeyes' 2023 recruiting class.
Iowa wrestling nears sellout
Iowa announced Thursday that it has sold all available season tickets for the upcoming wrestling season and that no tickets remain for home duals against Minnesota and Penn State.
A few single-meet tickets for duals against Princeton, Oregon State, Purdue and Wisconsin could be made available at a later date but are not on sale at this point.
Iowa owns the the NCAA record for average attendance in wrestling, 12,568 set during the 2019-20 season. Carver-Hawkeye Arena will seat 14,905 for wrestling meets this season.
Iowa fires volleyball coach
Vicki Brown, the coach who took over the Iowa volleyball program in 2019 when coach Bond Shymansky was fired for providing an impermissible benefit to student-athlete, was fired on Thursday.
In her fifth season on the Hawkeye staff, Brown coached Iowa to a 17-56 record in her two-plus seasons at the program's head coach including a 3-19 overall record and 1-11 Big Ten record during an ongoing season which has eight matches remaining.
Assistant coaches Dave Brown and William Tatge will oversee the program on an interim basis.