Y rowers to sign with Div. I schools
Bettendorf seniors and Y Quad-Cities Rowing team members Morgan Beghtol and Kyra VanderWeele both will sign with Division I schools during a ceremony Monday.
Beghtol, who has won gold medals at Youth Nationals, Midwest Junior Rowing Championships and U.S. Rowing Club National Championships, will be competing at Wisconsin.
VanderWeele will sign with Tulsa. She has claimed gold medals at U.S. Rowing Club Nationals and the Midwest Junior Rowing Championships.
Iowa's Nelson honored
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson has been named by the College Sports Information Directors of America as a Google Cloud academic all-District 6 selection.
A 3.86 student in accounting, the Hawkeye junior is a two-time academic all-Big Ten selection who has recorded 32 tackles and is second on the team with 6.5 sacks and eight tackles for a loss in 10 starts for Iowa this season.
Cyclones' Butler named finalist
Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler was named Friday as one of 13 finalists for the Tyler Rose Earl Campbell Award.
Named in honor of the 1977 Heisman winner, the award is presented annually to a Division I offensive player who was either born in Texas, graduated from a Texas high school or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.
Butler, a graduate of Travis High School in Fort Bend, Texas, leads the nation with an average of 22.7 yards per reception. He also leads the 18th-rated Cyclones with 36 receptions, 816 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches.
Bees finish 22nd at nationals
Led by the top-two performances in school history, the St. Ambrose women's cross country team finished 22nd Friday at the NAIA Championships in Cedar Rapids.
Ashley Plumb, a senior from Macomb, finished 66th with a time of 18 minutes, 29.1 seconds on the Seminole Valley Park course, the fastest 5K time in school history. Abby Sears, a senior from Bettendorf, also topped the previous school 5K record with a time of 18:52.3, finishing 118th.
As a team, the Bees' collective time of 95:43 was the fastest in the program's history, allowing St. Ambrose to improve two spots from its national finish in 2017.
Josh Pestka, a senior from North Scott, led the Bees' three qualifiers in the 8K men's race. He finished 135th in a time of 25:55, the fifth-best time in school history.
