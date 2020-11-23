local briefs

Iowa, ISU on Moore Award list

Offensive lines from the Iowa and Iowa State football teams were named Monday to the mid-season honor roll for the Joe Moore Award, presented annually to the top offensive line in college football.

The Hawkeyes join Ohio State and Wisconsin from the Big Ten and the Cyclones are the lone Big 12 team named to the honor roll, teams that will be considered for semifinal recognition on Dec. 7.

Iowa reports 4 positive tests

The Iowa athletic department reported four positive results among 579 COVID-19 PCR tests administered during the past week.

The 0.6% positivity rate for tests administered to student-athletes, coaches and staff members are part of Iowa's return-to-campus protocol is the lowest rate in the past five weeks.

Overall since Iowa began its testing program on May 29, a total of 317 positive tests, 9,802 negative tests and one inconclusive result have been recorded for a positivity rated of 3.1%.

