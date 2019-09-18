Cyclones to open Big 12 with TCU
Iowa State will open its 2019-20 conference men's basketball season at TCU Jan. 4, the Big 12 announced Wednesday.
The Cyclones' home conference opener will be four days later on Jan. 8 against Kansas.
The women's basketball team will start its Big 12 slate one day earlier, playing at Texas Tech Jan. 3. It will face Texas on Jan. 6 in Iowa State's home opener.
Timm earns CCIW honor
After going a perfect 3-0 in both singles and doubles play last week, Annie Timm was named the CCIW player of the week in women's tennis Wednesday.
The junior, who is the Vikings' top singles player, didn't drop a set in topping players from North Central, Illinois Wesleyan and Wartburg. Her efforts helped the Vikings extend their CCIW dual win streak to 18.
