local briefs

Illini withdraw from meet
Illinois' wrestling team has withdrawn from a scheduled appearance at the Mountaineer Invitational in Boone, N.C., this weekend because of COVID-19 issues within the Fighting Illini program.
The decision to withdraw from the meet marks the first time since the return of collegiate sports in the fall of 2020 that an Illinois team has needed to cancel a competition because of internal coronavirus concerns. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the tournament's participants.
All-star honors for Bandits
Two players from the Quad Cities River Bandits' High-A Central League championship team were selected Wednesday to compete in the Arizona Fall League's 15th Fall Stars Game.
Infielder Nathan Eaton and outfielder Seuly Matias were named to the West team for Saturday's game. Eaton has a .346 batting average and Matias has six home runs with 19 RBI in competition in the fall league designed for the game's top prospects.
Bandits times finalized
Major League Baseball has approved game times for Quad Cities River Bandits home games in 2022.
The defending High-A Central League champions will continue to play Tuesday through Saturday home games at 6:30 p.m., play at 1 p.m. on Sundays and have every Monday off during a season which begins April 8 at South Bend. The River Bandits' home opener is scheduled for April 12 against Cedar Rapids.