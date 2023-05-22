Midwest League honors Bandits' Cross

Quad Cities River Bandits outfielder Gavin Cross was named Monday as the Midwest League player of the week.

Cross hit .375 for the week, collecting hits 9-of-24 at-bats to help Quad Cities sweep a six-game series at Wisconsin.

The ninth overall selection in baseball's 2022 draft, Cross homered in five of the River Bandits' six games, collected four doubles, walked six times and accumulated 11 RBI.

Now hitting .212 for the season, Cross has hit .500 during the month of May for Quad Cities.

Tice tabbed as Augie women's lacrosse coach

Jordan Tice was named on Monday as the newest head coach of the Augustana College women's lacrosse team.

Tice's previous stops included being the leader of Monmouth College's program and being the primary goalie coach at North Central, where she earned a Master's degree, for two seasons.

Tice played at the NCAA Division III level for Goucher College. Named to the all-decade team, Tice was a starter in 50 games in her career, notched 10 goals and finished with 12 assists.

The Vikings finished the 2023 season with a 6-7 record.