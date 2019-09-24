Vikings pair earns honor
With a pair of wins last week, including in the conference opener, Augustana College athletes have swept volleyball player of the week honors in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
The VIkings' Grace Bialobok, a senior from Homewood, Illinois, was named the CCIW offensive player of the week and Jessica Nguyen, a junior from Elburn, Illinois, as named the defensive player of the week in the conference.
Bialobok recorded 40 kills in Augustana wins at North Central and Cornell last week, including a career-high 21 in the win over Cornell. She also had one assist, 11 digs and four blocks in the two wins.
Nguyen had 40 digs last week including 17 in a win over North Central which saw her record five aces.
