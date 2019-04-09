Gustafson to attend draft
Iowa senior Megan Gustafson is one of 11 of women's basketball players who have been invited to attend tonight's WNBA draft in New York City.
Gustafson is expected to add her name to a list of 12 Hawkeyes who have been selected in the WNBA, the most recent in 2015 when Samantha Logic was selected in the first round as the 10th overall selection.
The Port Wing, Wisconsin, native, is a two-time Big Ten player of the year and the first consensus national player of the year in conference history.
Tonight's draft at the Nike NYC Headquarters begins at 6 p.m. and the first round will be televised by ESPN2. The second and third rounds will be broadcast on ESPNU.
Vikings sweep CCIW honors
Augustana seniors Michael Johnson and Cody Wheeler swept men's track and field athlete of the week honors in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin announced Tuesday.
Johnson, a sprinter from Owensboro, Kentucky, was named the track athlete of the week after running the 100-meter dash in 10.66 seconds in the preliminaries at the Ashton May Invitational on Saturday, the third-fastest time in school history.
A United Township graduate from East Moline, Wheeler was named the CCIW field athlete of the week after winning the hammer throw with a toss of 201 feet, 4 inches.
